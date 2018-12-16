One person killed after vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when their car skidded off a road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Sunday.The vehicle carrying two persons fell into a deep gorge in Batote area of the districtSaturday night.Tirath Singh, who was driving the car, died on the spot while Pankaj Singh was injured, the police said, adding the two were travelling to their village Sonasi from Batote.The condition of the injured was stated to be serious, the official said.In another incident, two persons, including a girl were injured when a mini-bus turned turtle near Manda in Jammu city.The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment.PTI TAS DPBDPB