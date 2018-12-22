One year BJP regime in Himachal has been pro-people, fruitful: HP CM

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Calling the BJP's one-year rule in Himachal Pradesh "fruitful and pro-people", Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said most of the points mentioned in the party's election manifesto had been fulfilled. Speaking to reporters at Bhoranj in Hamirpur on Saturday, the chief minister said formalities for laying foundation stone for a central university had been completed. He said the stone would be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after tenders for the university were floated. Earlier, he dedicated projects worth Rs 34 crore to the people of Bhoranj, and said development was the prime focus of the BJP government. He announced newly-made divisions in the public works department. He flayed the Congress party for "trying to fool the people by raising false allegations against the BJP". He said the Congress party must take responsibility for all the ills affecting the state. "Had the Congress worked for the people, the present situation in the state would have been better," the chief minister said. Former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said the BJP is pro-people and would continue to be the same. PTI CORR DJI INDIND