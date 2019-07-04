One-year-old dies of asphyxiation after swallowing metallic object in Delhi's Wazirabad

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A one-year-old boy died of asphyxiation after he accidentally swallowed a metallic object in North Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rehan. He used to live with his parents at a rented house in Wazirabad, they said. Rehan's father, Mustafa, is a labourer and came to Delhi from Bihar, police said. On Tuesday, the child was playing alone in the room while the parents were busy in packing for their visit to Bihar. In the meantime, Mustafa noticed that Rehan was struggling to breathe, a senior police officer said on Thursday. He immediately took Rehan to a hospital where his son was declared brought dead, police said. According to police, a small metal object, apparently a nut, was stuck in Rehan's throat due to which he could not breathe and later died. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, they said. PTI NIT NITCK