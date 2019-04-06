One10 - The Happiest Address in Town Opens Today

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Kolkata, West Bengal, India Business Wire India - PS Group is pleased to announce the launch of their newest venture, One10 - The Happiest Address in Town. A one-of-a-kind residential project, One10 is a tribute to childhood. Our rendition of your childs dream home come true. Open spaces are scarce in the city of joy. How do we then expect our children to not stay hooked to gadgets and screens! This heartfelt concern has motivated us to build a home that lets children do what they do best - play, explore, wonder and imagine. This unique residential project is aimed at anybody who wants their child to have a fulfilling childhood. Spread across a sprawling 9 acres of lush green land, One10 will have 70% of its total area dedicated to open space. The amenities in One10 have been thoughtfully incorporated to provide an environment where your child can grow up the way you did unbridled but in a safe and secure environment. The amenities include: Especially for Kids: Kids Water Play Area, Jungle Gym, Kids Library, Happy Room, Montessori & Playschool, Daycare and Centre for Extra-Curricular. Sports & Fitness: Olympic Length Swimming Pool, Triple Storey Sports Arena, Badminton Courts, Lawn Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Sand Volleyball Court, Health Club, Outdoor Fitness Station and Aqua Gym. Leisure: Wellness Centre, Temperature-controlled Jacuzzi, Cafeteria, Outdoor Theater, Nature Trail, Cards Room, Floating Daybeds, Cycling Track, and Cabanas. Convenience: Banquet Halls, Co-working Space, Business Lounge, Guest Room, Convenience Store, Pharmacy, Salon, ATM and Pet Zone. What makes One 10 all the more vying is its location. Conveniently accessible from Kolkatas IT hub, One 10 is located behind Novotel, next to Action Area 1, Newtown, enjoying a majestic view of the infinite wetlands. One10 is an Indian Green Building Council pre-certified Gold rated development with ecologically, sensitive homes, designed to encourage community participation towards a sustainable future. Designed by world-renowned architecture firm SRSS, Singapore, the residential estate promotes healthy social interactions, inspired by the emerging sciences of happy homes. The biodiversity of the extensive landscape, designed by Landscape Techtonix, Thailand, is a vibrant palette of carefully curated trees and shrubs, altering its hues through seasons and inviting a variety of birds and butterflies. The advanced access control technology in every apartment provides for digital admittance, visitors tracking, property maintenance, emergency management and internal communications. At One 10, you have the option to choose among 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK homes, starting from Rs 64 Lacs, Rs 71 Lacs and Rs 1.10 Cr. respectively. The prices stated are inclusive of GST and extra charges. Much like happiness, One10 a pioneer in concept residential complexes, will always be sought after. To visit the experience center call 033 6767 6777. For more information, please visit: https://psgroup.in/One10 About PS Group 3 Decades, 100+ Joint Ventures, 120 Completed Projects and one promise - Familytime. A belief that makes every moment, every interaction and every relation worthwhile. We aspire to be the most trusted name in real estate globally. A 450+ strong workforce with a family of stakeholders, architects, consultants and channel partners share this vision. Uncompromising on innovation, automation and on time delivery. The leading real estate developer in East India Founding Member of Indian Green Building Council 30 Green projects under development and a commitment that all new developments will be green buildings 30+ Awards in the past two years ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001 certified Featured on Great Place to Work Over 10,000 Happy Residents To View the Image Click on the Link Below:One10 - The Happiest Address in Town PWRPWR