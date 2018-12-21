OnePlus is Brand of the Year and Huawei Mate 20 Pro Wins the Title of Phone of Year: 91mobiles Smartphone Awards 2018 Voice of the Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The first edition of the 91mobiles.com Smartphone Awards was launched in 201591mobiles.com, India's no. 1 gadget discovery site, unveiled the 4th edition of 91mobiles Smartphone AwardsThis year's awards saw 40 experts from Indian tech media acting as jury, and collectively representing the voice of the industryOnePlus was voted the Brand of the Year 2018Huawei Mate 20 Pro won the title of the Phone of the Year 201891mobiles.com, India's no. 1 gadget discovery site, unveiled the 4th edition of 91mobiles Smartphone Awards, one of the most prestigious and acclaimed awards of the year, in association with ZestMoney, India's largest and fastest growing consumer lending technology company. Ever since the awards started in 2015, they have focused on recognising phones that stand out in their respective categories and awarding them based on their excellence in crucial parameters like value, camera prowess, and innovation.To help decide the winners this year, 91mobiles.com has curated a 40-member jury panel consisting of eminent names in Indian tech media space, including editors, reviewers, consultants, analysts, bloggers and YouTubers, each bringing years of experience and valuable insights to the judging process. The names include Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Editor - Personal technology at The Economic Times; Mala Bhargava, Editorial Consultant at HBL; Abhishek Baxi, Editor, AndroidAuthority; Bharat Nagpal, Editor, iGyaan Network; Nishant Padhiar, Editor, Stuff (India); Dhruv Bhutani, Editor, FoneArena; and Sahil Mohan Gupta, Editor-in-Chief, PCMag India, among others.The jury voted for their favorite smartphones and brands across various categories. While OnePlus stands out as the Brand of the Year 2018; the Huawei Mate 20 Pro won the title of the Phone of the Year 2018. From Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL winning the title of the Selfie Phone of 2018 and Camera Phone of 2018, to the Vivo NEX taking away the tag of the Most Innovative Phone of 2018, the smartphone awards 2018 had a lot to offer this season. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was selected as the Budget Phone of 2018, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 stood out as the Best Camera Phone under Rs. 20k. Last but not the least, the POCO F1 stole the tag of the VFM Phone of the Year 2018."In terms of variations in design and tech, 2018 has been a heated battleground for a lot of smartphone brands in the country. We were keen this year to curate an awards event that represents the industry consensus, and not just the views of just one organisation or a handful of individuals. To this end, we roped in 40 tech reviewers and YouTubers from across the industry, to act as the jury. The resulting winners, we can confidently say, represent the choice and the voice of India's gadget experts. Congratulations to the winners and hoping to see more exciting innovations next year," said Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles.SK Prasad, AVP Marketing, ZestMoney, said, "We are excited to partner with 91Mobiles for their smartphone awards. The primary use case of ZestMoney EMI is to help customers upgrade their smartphones, so this partnership made a lot of sense for us. We congratulate the nominees and the winners, and hope to see a lot of customer engagement around the awards."2018 has been greatly indicative of new trends and preferences that will define the type of handsets to be launched next year. These include the notch display trend, the infusion of AI-based features, the utilisation of multiple cameras at the rear, innovative authentication modes like face unlock and in-display fingerprint scanners, newer designs that make use of pop-up cameras and sliders, and quite a few others.About 91mobiles.com Launched in 2012, 91mobiles.com is a media-tech company and India's No. 1 gadget discovery site, enabling advertisers and consumers to make smarter decisions. It provides information and interactive tools to help people decide which phone to buy and where to buy it from. 91mobiles.com is visited by over 20 million gadget enthusiasts every month and ranks among the top 200 websites in India. 91mobiles.com has recently acquired a majority stake in Pricebaba.com, a 500 Startups-funded company.91mobiles has a team of 70 people based out of Gurgaon (HO) and Chennai. It works with most of the leading electronics and telecom brands (Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, etc.), as well as leading e-tailers (Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM, TataCliq etc.), to provide them with innovative ways to reach 91mobiles.com's gadget enthusiast community for promoting their products and offers. For more information, visit https://www.91mobiles.com/ . Source: 91mobiles.com PWRPWR