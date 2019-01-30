OnePlus Is the Best Selling Premium Smartphone Brand in 2018: Counterpoint

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: India Premium Smartphone Segment Market Share- Q4 2018 According to Counterpoint Market Monitor Service Data for Q4 2018, OnePlus has also captured 36% market share and maintained its leadership position for three consecutive quarters in 2018The company flagships, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T emerged as the No. 1 and No. 2 highest selling smartphones in 2018 respectivelyThe full report can be accessed here. OnePlus has emerged as the best selling premium smartphone brand in 2018 according to Counterpoint Market Monitor Service. According to Counterpoints recently released Q4 2018 report, the Shenzhen-based company has also captured 36% of the premium smartphone market retaining its No. 1 position for the third quarter consecutively. In the same quarter, Apple and Samsungs market share in the premium smartphone segment in India stood at 30% and 26% respectively. OnePlus 6 was the highest-selling model in the premium segment in 2018 followed by OnePlus 6T. OnePlus was also the fastest growing premium smartphone brand annually, growing at 85% YoY. During Q4, OnePlus 6T helped the brand to widen the market share gap with its nearest competitor which is now at 10%. Photo Caption: India Premium Smartphone Segment Market Share- Q4 2018 Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said, OnePlus recorded its highest ever shipments in a single quarter to lead the premium smartphone segment for three successive quarters. Additionally, the success of OnePlus drove overall premium smartphone shipments to a record number in a single year. This was driven by strong demand of its latest OnePlus 6T during festive season. The momentum continues even after festive season due to strong word of mouth and product feedback from the end users. Its latest expansion into the offline space along with Experience Stores will help it to reach potential user base in coming quarters. The smartphone is now available for general sales across all channels including oneplus.in, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital outlets, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores. About OnePlus India OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the Never Settle mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.in. For any media queries, please e-mail indiaprteam@oneplus.com PWRPWR