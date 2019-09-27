OnePlus Partners With Gupshup to Bring New Smart SMS Features

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Features include automated classification and smart visualizationMUMBAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, the leading premium smartphone maker has partnered with Gupshup, the leading smart messaging platform, to develop advanced AI-powered features that take the traditional SMS messaging experience to the next level on OnePlus smartphones. The features include automated classification and visualization that make it easier for users to manage their mobile inboxes.With the latest software update, these features are now available on the recently launched OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as older OnePlus smartphones."Gupshup is committed to bringing a smart messaging experience to mobile users that enables them to simplify their lives," explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup's CEO. "We're very happy to be partnering with OnePlus, whose premium devices are always ahead of the technology curve."Speaking on the partnership, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, "As part of our endeavor to share the best technology with the world, we are constantly working on bettering our user's experience with our devices. In another step in that direction, and as part of a first-ever rollout of India-specific features on OxygenOS, we are very excited to be partnering with Gupshup and bringing in their expertise and passion to improve the messaging experience on our devices."The message classification software automatically sorts messages based on content: messages are classified as personal, transactional or promotional, and placed into corresponding folders. This makes it easier for users to focus on the messages that interest them, reducing distractions from unwanted messages.The message visualization software takes plain-text messages and displays them as structured, easy-to-read cards that highlight critical data elements. The software analyzes the message content, extracts key entities and displays the message visually using the appropriate pre-designed template. This way, users can instantly focus on key information without having to read the whole message.While visualization is initially limited to specific message types-bill reminders, payment notifications, recharge alerts, one-time passwords, and courier and cab bookings - the set will continually increase to cover more message categories.The smart messaging features are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software embedded in the messaging app. Software runs entirely on a device to ensure user privacy and data security - absolutely no user data is sent to the server side for processing.The AI models are trained using millions of sample messages, then further optimized to run locally on a smartphone within the limits of its computing resources. The software will update itself with new and improved models.About GupshupHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, Gupshup is one of the leading smart messaging platform for building advanced messaging services and bots quickly and easily. It offers cross-platform messaging APIs, bot builder tools, and Interbot communication channel to enable even the most advanced messaging services and bots. Gupshup is used by more than 36,000 developers building services that process over 4.5 billion messages per month. Gupshup was WhatsApp's first partner worldwide for enabling early access to WhatsApp Business, and is by far its largest partner by notification volume. To learn more about Gupshup, please visit: gupshup.io. PWRPWR