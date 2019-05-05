ONGC gets green nod for Rs 240cr project in Assam

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has received the green nod to drill six development wells in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore. The Union Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance for six development wells in five mining lease blocks in Jorhat and Golghat districts, according to an official document. The company had sought permission for drilling 12 development wells but it received clearance for six wells at present. The clearance, which is subject to compliance of certain conditions, has been given after taking into consideration the recommendation of a green panel. The total mining lease area of Jorhat and Golaghat districts is 32.116 sq km and 120.5 sq km, respectively. The total project cost is pegged at Rs 240 crore. ONGC said the proposed project aims to enhance reliable hydrocarbon supplies, which will bring economic benefits and provide indirect employment opportunities to the local people and also benefit the area by way of improvement in existing infrastructure. The company has obtained the first stage forest clearance for the project. ONGC is the largest producer of oil and gas in the country, contributing 72.4 per cent of the crude oil and 48.5 per cent of the natural gas production. At present, over 78 per cent of Indias oil requirements are being met through imports. PTI LUX MR