ONGC profit up 15% on higher prices

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) today reported 15 per cent rise in the December quarter net profit on higher prices.

The net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs 5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs 4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ONGCs total income rose 15.4 per cent to Rs 24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18. PTI ANZ SA