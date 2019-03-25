Online event booking portal aims 1,000 banquets by 2022

Prayagraj, March 25 (PTI) BookEventZ, an online portal for event bookings, aims to have over 1,000 banquets across the country by 2022. The Mumbai-based company has launched flagship venues under the brand name of BookEventZ Venues and aims to have over 1,000 banquets across the country by 2022, Shriti Chhajed, one of the founders of the company, told PTI. "Theexisting hitch in the venue booking system is that there are so many standalone banquets and no standard brand. This makes the services unpredictable. In this scenario, the customer is always apprehensive to give a final yes to any venue," Chhajed added. The company started offering services in 2013 for event bookings, weddings, parties and corporate events, said Harsh Baid, another founder of the company, who is a graduate from IIT Bombay and an MBA from IIM Lucknow. PTI RAJ RUJ HRS