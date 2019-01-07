Online exams will be 'non-discriminatory': JNU

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Monday said its online entrance exams will be 'non-discriminatory' and will bring more transparency in the system.The JNU students' union has called the varsity's move of switching to online entrance tests a "massive scam", adding that at a time of fund-cuts, it is an expensive exercise.However, Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-1 of the varsity, said the online exam will test the range of knowledge of students and the idea was introduced after conducting a feasibility study.He said for MPhil and PhD students chosen after the online exams, centres will have the option of testing their writing and reasoning skills through a written exam along with viva, which will hold 30 marks.He said the feasibility study found that the online examinations can be conducted without any wastage of money.University officials added that the National Testing Agency will be holding the exams in all likelihood by the end of May.Students will have the option of taking mock tests to get acquainted with the system before the day of exam and will even an option to acquaint themselves with the system an hour before the test. PTI SLB http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. IJT