Online fraud: HP cops caught two accused from Bihar

Shimla, April 1 (PTI) The special investigative unit (SIU) of Kullu district has nabbed two persons from Bihar in a case of online fraud of Rs 32 lakh, police said here.The accused Akhilesh Kumar (26) and Ashok Kumar (31) of Bareth village in Nalanda district in Bihar have been caught by the SIU team, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. The accused have allegedly cheated a resident of Banjar area in Kullu district of Rs 32 lakh in the name of online lottery and double return on the deposit, the officer said. The FIR in this regard was registered at Banjar police station last year, she added. The SIU team led by the SI Nag Dev spent 25 days in Bihar and worked in disguise to nab the accused. The team also seized mobile phones used in the fraud, she added. PTI DJI RCJ