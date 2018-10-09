Online hiring activity rises slightly in September: report

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Indicating a "cautious hiring scenario", online recruitment activity registered a marginal increase in September with increased demand for freshers, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for India stood at 270 in September this year, up by 4 points over the last month, where the index stood at 266. However, the index declined by 4 per cent on yearly basis as it stood 282 last year in the same period. With 69 per cent growth, production and manufacturing led the year on year growth in September 2018. "The current ease in hiring activity is indicative of a cautious hiring scenario, however, the demand for freshers with 0-3 years of experience is on the rise especially across job roles. This puts emphasis on the need to develop corporate programmes which enable these young professionals through proper guidance in order to be job-ready," said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC & Gulf."Production and Manufacturing continues to lead the online hiring scenario, emerging as a key sector," he further said. "The governments impetus towards making India a manufacturing hub has put the sector in a high growth trajectory, which will definitely enhance Indias position in the world economy, added Mukherjee. Sector-wise, online demand exceeded the year-ago level in 14 of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index. On a year-on-year basis following production and manufacturing, retail registered a 36 per cent jump, Healthcare professionals (up 15 per cent) and HR & Admin (up 14 per cent) were also among the active sectors. Entry level (0-3 years) candidates on yearly basis witnessed the largest increase in demand during the period under consideration among all other occupations monitored. City-wise, Chandigarh (up 15 per cent) and Jaipur (up 2 per cent) were the only cities to register positive growth during the year. Online hiring activity was lower than the corresponding period a year-ago in the five key cities of Hyderabad (down 6 per cent), Bangalore (down 5 per cent), Chennai (down 3 per cent), Delhi-NCR (down 8 per cent) and Mumbai (down 4 per cent, the report noted. PTI VHP SHW MRMR