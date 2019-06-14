Online Mutual Fund Investment Platform FundzBazar Launches 'Selfiewala KYC' Feature for First-Time Mutual Fund Investors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) First-time Mutual Fund investors can complete their KYC in just 5 simple stepsAhmedabad, Gujarat, India Business Wire IndiaOnline mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar announces the release of its new feature called Selfiewala KYC for first-time mutual fund investors. The feature is hassle free and investors can complete their KYC process from the comfort of their home or office using mobile or laptop in just few minutes. The special thing about this feature is that it allows investors to do their IPV (In-Person Verification) themselves by uploading a video and a Selfie. This feature will speed up the KYC process and save time, said an official of FundzBazar. The 5 simple steps investors have to follow to complete their KYC are:1. Upload and enter Proof of Address, Date of Birth2. Upload PAN Card3. Take and upload clear video of face, speak name and show Address Proof4. Take and upload clear Selfie5. Download Signature Declaration form, sign it and upload itAs this feature is integrated with the FundzBazar account opening process, investors need to sign up and registeron FundzBazar to avail this feature. Currently, this feature is available on website and FundzBazar Android Mobile App. FundzBazar, which has completed 3 years in May, is an online Mutual Fund investment platform launched by Prudent. This feature will help our 14000+ Prudent Partners in making their first-time mutual fund investors investment-ready by completing KYC process effortlessly and without any delay, added the official.About Prudent Group Founded in 2001, Prudent has emerged as an integrated wealth management group with diversified verticals across Mutual Funds, Stock Broking, Insurance Broking, Property Advisory and other allied products. Prudent is managing Rs. 22, 243 Crore AUM (as on 30th May 2019) and is 4th largest (Source: Mutual Fund RTA) in terms of number of transactions. Today, Prudent offers its services to more than 6.75 Lakh investors through a network of 14,000+ IFAs across India. Prudent is headquartered at Ahmedabad and operates through 108 branches across 19 states in India. For more information, visit: www.prudentcorporate.com, www.fundzbazar.com PWRPWR