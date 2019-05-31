Online Sleep Start-up Sunday Launches 4th Generation Sleep Products

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sunday, India's first sleep-focused online start-up has launched its 4th generation of sleep products developed after extensive research. Sunday's mission is to design products that help people to get better sleep and that's why they are constantly fine-tuning their mattresses and bedding accessories to perfection.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895107/Sunday.jpg )Designed by acclaimed Japanese designer, Hiroko Shiratori, the mattresses are well-made and expected to have longevity of 12 years. To get to where they are, they crafted 50 different prototypes. The 4th generation Sunday mattress family is a totally new and perfect blend of luxury and affordability.Sunday Latex Plus 4 Mattress This soft, yet firm, mattress guarantees a sound sleep. Its assured firmness, comfort, support and high quality are ideal for all sleeping postures. The sturdy base can easily support people weighing up to 140 kilos. It allows the body to go back to its natural restive form even offering effective treatment for all types of back and neck pain. This mattress comes with an attractive, organic cotton cover that makes it cool and breathable. The cover is also easily washable. This product is highly essential for the precious 8-hour deep sleep that leaves everyone fresh and makes them ready for the day. The range of this mattress starts from - Rs. 25,999/-Sunday Ortho Plus 4 Mattress For all of them who spent the night tossing around in bed with a lower back or neck pain, this mattress from Sunday strikes the perfect balance between softness and support. It provides the best middle ground with super-soft plushness and limited sink-in. By supporting all sleeping postures, this relieves all residual aches and pains that many people usually suffer from. It induces baby-like sleep for all individuals irrespective of their age, leaving them feeling energized and fresh each day. The range of this mattress starts from - Rs. 13,999/-Sunday Memory Plus 4 Mattress This pocket-friendly mattress is engineered with the best quality Sunday standards. Designed strategically for teens as well as small-sized adults like college students and grandparents, this mattress guarantees comfort and care to these users. It offers the best treatment for chronic back-pain sufferers and can support up to 80 kilos of body weight. Since it is a budget buy, it becomes affordable for most people. It comes with fresh sheets; a brand-new memory foam and organic cotton covers. Buy this for assured comfort at an affordable price. The range of this mattress starts from - Rs. 5,999/-About Sunday Sunday is India's first sleep focused online start-up. The company's aim is to offer internationally certified products such as Mattresses and Pillows that have been developed after extensive research. It was started in 2015 with a need to fill the gap in a space that is somewhat cluttered & confusing - it is not easy, after all, to choose a mattress. A key endeavor is to pair great products with a simplified and hassle-free buying experience with special initiatives such as 100 nights risk free trial and same day delivery. The design was led by acclaimed Japanese designer, Hiroko Shiratori. The products were also tested by real people across different Indian cities in both summers and winters to make sure that they are suitable for different profiles of customers in different climatic zones.Sunday is run by a core team of highly qualified professionals with previous experience of running Fabmart, India's first and largest marketplace for sleep related products. The team also has a collective experience spanning across companies such as Amazon, Google, Flipkart, American Express, Decathlon, Delta Partners, etc. and with educational degrees from institutes such as BITS Pilani and INSEAD France.For more information, please visit: https://www.sundayrest.com/Source: Sunday PWRPWR