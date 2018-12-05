Only BJP can firmly deal with Naxals,ISI activities:Adityanath

(Eds: Adds quotes of Adityanath) Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged Wednesday that the policy of appeasing people was responsible for terrorism and naxal problems in the country, and asserted that only BJP could firmly deal with these issues.Addressing election rallies in Karimnagar district, Bodhan town of Nizamabad district and Jayashankar in Bhupalpally district in poll-bound Telangana, Adityanath said: "The BJP will resolve the Naxal issue and act sternly against the anti-India activities of the ISI (Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence) to ensure security for every citizen.""I have come here to tell you to that only the BJP can effectively tackle Naxals and deal with ISI activities with an iron hand and ensure security for every citizen of the country. Hence I have come to seek your support for the BJP," he said.He said the fight against terrorism, Naxalism, anarchy and poverty should be fought by entire country and not one individual.He accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of betraying the people of Telangana for the last four-and-a-half years and alleged that prior to this (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), the Congress and the TDP had exploited them.Had the previous governments worked honestly, then the standard of living of the public would have improved a lot.Be it the Congress, the TDP, the TRS or the MIM, all these parties had exploited the people of Telangana and did not do any work for public interest, he claimed."Had these people (Congress, TDP, TRS) taken the development work forward, provided employment to the youth, worked for farmers' welfare and put elaborate security arrangements in place, then Karimnagar would not have marched towards becoming a hub of ISI activities," he asserted."MIM which wants to encroach in your Bodhan... They will all be seen running away and their whereabouts will not be known.BJP will smash their "Dangai mansube" (rowdy design) and will expose them," he said addressing a rally in Bodhan town.Adityanath said there was a need to expose and reject those indulging in anti-India activites, have a 'rowdy mentality' and block development. The BJP, through the foundation of good governance and development, has a dream of establishing 'Ram Rajya' in the country, he said.Adityanath said thousands of years ago, Lord Ram had carried out the same work and ensured a secure society, free from the threat of rakshashi atank (demonic threat) and one which did not discriminate against anyone, everyone felt secure, and "only the BJP can do this today".The Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the Congress, the TDP and the TRS were still lying under the 'slavery of Nizamshahi' and practising family rule.The Congress, despite ruling the country for the maximum period of time, had failed to come out with any comprehensive development scheme he alleged, adding that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had also failed do so and the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had only made big announcements.But the Modi government built crores of houses and toilets, gave LPG connections to crores of poor people, opened 32 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and also brought the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana health insurance scheme, Adityanath said.The BJP's schemes cover every section of society and did not discriminate, but those of the Congress, the TDP and the TRS "divided society", he said, adding that until one got rid of "Nizamshahi", development could not be achieved.He claimed the poll manifestos of the three parties talked about carrying out development work in Muslim areas if they came to power.The Indian Constitution does not allow divisions in society in the name of religion. Every section of society should have the right over resources and not just Muslims... The BJP works to unite people, alongside ushering in development," Adityanath said.He described the TDP, the TRS and the Congress as dynastic parties and said that the BJP did not work that way.It was only in BJP that a small-time worker could become the prime minister, vice-president or the party's national president, he said, adding that BJP was "India's party" and one of the public, undertaking programmes without discrimination."Those who support 'Nizamshahi' are anti-democracy... do not believe the parties promoting family rule. Believe in the BJP, Modiji, Amit Shah and all party workers who work for your security, development and good governance and who will take you to the path of development," he said.The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI VVK RS APR APR ABHABH