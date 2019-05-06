Only have love for Modi who insulted a martyr: Rahul on attack at Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that despite Narendra Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister.Gandhi was addressing a public meeting at Delhi's Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency."Narendra Modi insulted a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi), no matter how much hatred he has for my family, I only have love for him," Gandhi said.At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister, while attacking the Congress president."Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said, drawing sharp reactions and criticisms from opposition leaders.Modi targeted Rajiv Gandhi Monday as well, asking the Congress to fight the elections in the name of the "Bofors-accused" former prime minister.At the rally, the Congress chief also spoke about the minimum income guarantee promise, the party's poll plank, and said it will boost the country's economy."'Nyay' scheme will give boost to Delhi and country's economy," he said. Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. PTI VIT SLB SLB SOMSOM