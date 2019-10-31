Only one allopathic govt doctor for 10,926 people in India: Report

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) There is only one allopathic government doctor for every 10,926 people in India against the WHO's recommended doctor-population ratio of 1:1000, stated a government report.Compiled by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), the National Health Profile, 2019, stated that the number of registered allopathic doctors possessing recognised medical qualifications (under the MCI Act) and registered with state medical councils for 2017 and 2018 was 43,581 and 41,371, respectively. "At present, an average population served by a government allopathic doctor is 10,926," the report said. The report, however, highlighted that there has been a marked improvement in the number of dentists. The number of dental surgeons registered with the central/state dental councils up to December 31, 2018, was 2,54,283. There has been a steady rise in the number of registered AYUSH doctors in India from 7,73,668 in 2017 to 7,99,879 in 2018. AYUSH has the maximum number of registered ayurvedic doctors (55.47 per cent) followed by registered homeopathy doctors (36.69 per cent) in India. There is an increase in the availability of allopathic medical practitioners, dental surgeons and nurses per lakh population over the years. The report further states that the cost of treatment has been on the rise in India and it has led to inequity in access to health care services. "India spends only 1.28 per cent of its GDP (2017-18) on health. Per capita public expenditure on health in nominal terms has gone up from Rs 621 in 2009-10 to Rs 1,657 in 2017-18. The Centre-state share in total public expenditure on health was 37:63 in 2017-18," it said. The report highlighted that health insurance was a growing segment in the country, even as it hasn't taken off fully and several measures are needed to improve and expand the insurance coverage. The advent of private insurers in India saw the introduction of many innovative products like family floater plans, top-up plans, critical illness plans, hospital cash and top-up policies, it said. The Ayushman Bharat Mission-National Health Protection Mission or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-- world's largest health scheme announced in the Union Budget 2018-19--is the latest initiative in expanding the health insurance net and targets 10 crore poor and deprived rural population, the report stated. The mission aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care procedures. Based on the health survey (71st round) conducted by the NSSO, an average medical expenditure incurred during stay at hospital from January 2013 to June 2014 was Rs 14,935 for rural and Rs 24,436 for urban in India. PTI PLB RDKRDKRDK