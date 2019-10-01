Only two 'crorepati' among 16 in fray for assembly bypolls in Phagwara

Phagwara, Oct (PTI) Of the 16 candiates who have filed the nomination papers for the October 21 assembly bypolls in Phagwara, only two are "crorepati". In an affidavit submitted to Returning Officer-cum-SDM Latif Ahmed, BSP candidate Thekedar Bhagwan Das Sidhu is the richest with assets worth Rs 2.72 crore. The second 'crorepati' is Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, who has shown assets worth Rs 1.82 crore. Bhagwan Das and his wife jointly own immovable assets worth Rs 1.85 crore while their movable assets are worth Rs 87.7 lakh. Movable assets of Dhaliwal, his spouse and two sons are worth Rs 52.76 lakh. These include bank deposits and jewellery. Dhaliwal owns immovable assets worth Rs 1.3 crore. These included a farmland in Ludhiana and a piece of non-agricultural land in Mohali. The affidavit mentions that his wife owns a plot but its cost was not mentioned. BJP's Rajesh Bagha has declared assets worth Rs 87.35 lakh. His moveable assets are worth Rs 10.35 lakh. These include assets of his wife and two sons. Bagha's immovable property is worth Rs 77 lakh. This includes a house and a share in a commercial property in Jalandhar. His wife has no assets in her name. Bagha has a liability of Rs 12.31 Lakh. While BSP's Bhagwan Das is the richest of all the 16 candidates, Independent candidate Thekedar Baljinder Singh is the poorest. He he has shown his assets as nil. PTI CORR VSD RDKRDK