Onmobile expects over 6-folds growth in gaming business in 3 yrs

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) IT company Onmobile Global said Thursday it expects close to six-folds growth in its gaming business revenue to around Rs 500 crore in the next three years. "We are expecting an expansion of game business from USD 12 million (around Rs 86 crore) currently to USD 70 million (around Rs 504 crore) over three years," Onmobile Global Chief Financial Officer Ganesh Murthy said. The company last month signed agreement to acquire Sweden-based games and kids app clubs subscription services Appland AB. Appland provides premium games and kids apps as a white-labeled subscription service to more than 80 carriers in over 40 countries. "Looking at the current data trends, the gaming industry is expected to witness an annual growth in excess of 10 per cent over the next few years and a major part of this growth is expected from mobile gaming. OnMobile has made its foray in the gaming industry with the launch of ONMO Games where the users will have an access to premium and freemium games at an affordable subscription fee," Murthy said. The Bengaluru-based firm OnMobile claims to deliver over 575 million music plays daily to mobile customers worldwide at present.