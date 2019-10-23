Op Clean: Two dozen stolen vehicles found, 18 held, says Noida Police

Noida (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Eighteen people were arrested and two dozen stolen vehicles recovered from Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.The arrests and recoveries were made as part of the ongoing 'Operation Clean' in which police teams were scrambled across the district for inspection during the festive season, the police said."As many as 100 police teams-- 51 in urban areas and 49 in rural areas-- carried out inspection from 12 pm till 8 pm today (Wednesday). The main focus was on scrap shops where old vehicles or their parts are being sold," a police spokesperson said."Eighteen suspects were arrested and 24 stolen vehicles-- 12 in urban areas and six in rural-- were recovered in the process," the spokesperson added.The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on Monday launched 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic movement and check crime in the run up to Diwali.As part of a massive campaign, the police had on Tuesday reached out to over 7,000 tenants and verified documents of 5,000 of them in Noida and Greater Noida, the officials said. PTI KIS RHL