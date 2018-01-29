Open-cast mining popular but rare minerals in underground

mines: Official

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Open-cast mining was more popular in India but rare minerals can only be found in underground mines, a top official has said.

"In India, open-cast mining is more popular...," Mines Secretary Arun Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

Speaking at the Hindustan Zinc Mining Academy convocation ceremony 2018, the secretary also stressed on honing skills of those required to operate critical equipment of underground mines.

"Through this initiative of Hindustan Zinc, our youths will get employment opportunities in India and also in other international mines. Future is indeed very bright for these students," Kumar said.

Hindustan Zinc Mining Academy, set up by Hindustan Zinc, saw at the first convocation 150 students passing out; of which, there were 103 jumbo drill operators and 47 winding engine operators.

The ceremony held in Udaipur was attended by Kumar, K P Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Hindustan Zinc CEO Sunil Duggal, among others.

Duggal stressed upon enhancing further skills of these pass-outs to match the international standards. PTI SID MKJ