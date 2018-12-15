Open trauma centre in HP's BBN area, Shimla MP urges Nadda

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Asserting that lack of emergency healthcare facilities led to loss of many lives in road accidents, Shimla MP Virender Kashyap has demanded that a trauma centre be set up in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. During his meeting with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda at Parliament House in New Delhi Friday, Kashyap requested him to open the trauma center in the area that falls under the Shimla parliamentary constituency and is touted as the state's largest industrial hub. In a press statement issued here Saturday, the Shimla MP said he told Nadda that 66 persons died and 196 others were injured in 168 road accidents in the area in two years. Of them, 41 died and 148 were injured in 121 road accidents in BBN area till November this year, he added. The Himachal Pradesh government has provided Rs 5.44 crore as compensation to the kin of those killed or injured in road accidents in the area, he added. According to Kashyap, the Union Health minister assured him that his ministry was actively considering to set up the trauma centre in the area and a positive decision would be taken shortly. PTI DJI CK