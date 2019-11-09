Opening of Kartarpur Corridor a momentous event: RSS

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The RSS described the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as a momentous event that will be etched in golden letters in the annals of history. In a statement, RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi said, "The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor this day, linking Dera Baba Nanak Sahib with Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the sacred shrine where Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life...is a momentous event that will be etched in golden letters in the annals of history." "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh congratulates all those who have made most valuable contributions to turn this long-standing dream...into a reality. Along with joining the celebrations, RSS sends its greetings to all on this auspicious and memorable occasion," he said. In a rare and landmark initiative, the Kartarpur corridor facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal was thrown open by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid fanfare and presence of several thousands Sikhs. The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak. The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. It was inaugurated as part of the celebration to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI SKC JTR SMN