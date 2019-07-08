Operation Milap: 333 missing children reunited with their families outside Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has rescued 333 children from the city and handed them over to their families in different parts of the country under 'Operation Milap', a senior official said on Monday. These children were missing since January 2019 from various parts of the country and found in Delhi, he said. Apart from this, police also tracked down 57 people, including 14 minors, who were kidnapped, abducted, or went missing from various areas in the national capital, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajiv Ranjan. 'Operation Milap' was launched in December 2014. Under this project, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police develops information, rescues the trafficked or kidnapped person and arrests the kidnappers, he said. The Crime Branch takes necessary legal action in all complaints and cases of human trafficking, kidnapping and abduction registered in the national capital and outside, police said. Most of these children have been rescued from bus stands, railway stations and other crowded places in the city. During the last one week, the AHTU has found 15 people who were reported missing or kidnapped in Delhi, Ranjan said. The rescued children are counselled and also given requisite medical attention, if required, police said. Police also visit children homes across Delhi and make effort to track down the parents of children who may be lodged there but are unable to reveal much about their actual families, they said. Efforts are on to search the parents of the rescued children to hep them reunite with their respective families, police added. PTI NIT CK