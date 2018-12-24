Operation to rescue trapped miners temporarily suspended: DC

Shillong, Dec 24 (PTI) Authorities in Meghalaya's EastJaintia Hills district on Monday temporarily suspendedoperations to rescue 15 miners trapped in a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village since December 13.The exercise will resume once more powerful pumps aremade available to district authorities, district Deputy Commissioner, F M Dopth, told PTI.The miners were trapped in the illegal pit after water from nearby Lytein River gushed into the mine. About 20 miners on December 13 entered the quarry owned by Krip Chullet. After reaching the bottom of the pit,they entered horizontal manholes, often termed as 'rat-holes', as each just about fits one person.Five persons were able to climb out of the flooded mine, leaving the others behind."We have temporarily suspended pumping of water out of the mine as the exercise did not yield any positive result.The water level has not subsided," Dopth said.NDRF assistant commandant S K Singh said the currentwater level in the mine shaft is about 70 feet.About 100 personnel of the national and state disasterresponse forces, along with the police, are waiting for thewater to recede about 30 feet as divers can do their job oncethe water level subsides up to that level, Superintendent ofPolice, Sylvester Nongtynger, said.According to locals, one of the diggers could have accidentally punctured the walls of the cave following which the river water gushed into it on December 13.Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had written to CoalIndia seeking transportation of their high powered pumps tothe mine to help drain the water out.Various exercises were also conducted by differentgovernment departments in line with the recommendation of ace mining mishap expert, Jaswant Singh Gill, who had visited the site last week.The state government had on December 22 announced Rs 1 lakh interim relief to the family members of each of the 15 miners.Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has criticized thestate government for its "failure" to rescue the trappedminers."If the government of Thailand can launch an operationinvolving international search and rescue teams (to rescue the13 trapped footballers), this government is not serious at allin rescuing trapped miners," Congress spokesperson H MShangpliang said.Except for MLA of Rajabala constituency, Azad Aman, who visited the site eight days ago, none of the ministers andnot even the disaster management minister visited the accident site, Shangpliang said.Seven of the 15 trapped victims hail from two villagesin Aman's constituency in West Garo Hills district.The Congress leader also lambasted the stategovernment for allegedly promoting illegal mining of coal inEast Jaintia Hills district and elsewhere in the state."Since they (NPP, BJP, regional allies) could not fulfil the promise they made to voters about lifting the NGT ban on coal mining within six months of coming to power, they are promoting illegal mining, Shangpliang said.The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance was formed early this year replacing the Congress, which had ruled the statefor almost 10 years.The MDA government led by Conrad K Sangma of theNational Peoples Party, has the support of the BJP, NCP andregional parties, including the United Democratic Party,People Democratic Front, Hills State Peoples Democratic Partyand Independents.The National Green Tribunal has banned unscientificmining of coal using small horizontal holes along the coalseams since 2014.Transportation of already extracted coal is intermittently allowed for exporting the mineral to Assam and Bangladesh.The NGT had first allowed transportation in 2015 andrecently the Supreme Court had allowed transportation ofalready extracted coal till January 31. PTI JOP MM DVDV