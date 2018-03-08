"Operationalising Chabahar will unlock trade ops with Central Asian countries"

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Operationalisation of the strategic Chabahar port in Iran will unlock trade opportunities with Central Asian countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Parliament was informed today.

"The location of the Chabahar Port on the south-eastern coast of Iran is expected to open up greater opportunities for promotion of trade and commerce, especially from the ports along Indias western coast, with Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond," Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Indias participation in the development of Chabahar port will provide India an alternative and reliable access route into Afghanistan. This will also utilise Indias earlier investment in Zaranj-Delaram road built in the latter and a reliable and more direct sea-road access route into Central Asia region, the minister said.

"The Chabahar Port will provide opportunity to trade with Central Asian countries like Turkmeistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, etc. The commencement of operation in Chabahar port and implementation of Trilateral Transit Agreement will also greatly enhance Indias accessibility to land-locked Afghanistan where India is immensely contributing to its reconstruction and development," he said.

The minister said Chabahar port has the potential to become a regional transit hub for Afghanistan and eastern Central Asian countries.

He said that it is expected that volume of trade will increase substantially on the commencement of operation at Shahid-Beheshti Chabahar port.

The products that are expected to get boost for export include rice, finished metals, soyabean, seeds besides sugar, milk and bakery products among others, he said. PTI NAM ADI ADI