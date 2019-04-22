Opium worth over Rs 2cr seized in Rajasthan

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Monday after 26.55 quintal opium, worth of Rs 2.5 crore, was found in their possession, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Ummedpura village under the Badi Sadri police station area and recovered the opium and Rs 50,550 cash, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) official said.The accused have been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. PTI AG MAZ IJT
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today