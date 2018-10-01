OPPI re-elects A Vaidheesh as President

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Monday said it has re-elected A Vaidheesh as President for the second consecutive year. Vaidheesh is working as Vice President, South Asia & Managing Director, in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals."OPPI will continue to partner with all the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem and work towards building ethical, innovative and progressive pharmaceutical ecosystem in India," Vaidheesh said. OPPI continues to collaborate with the government on access to quality medicines and to establish the value of innovative medicine in the country, he added."We look forward to his (Vaidheesh's) guidance in leading us as we advocate for policies that promote scientific temperament and innovative mindset for a progressive India where Health Meets Hope," OPPI Director General Kanchana TK said. Established in 1965, OPPI represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies in India. PTI AKT ANU