OPPLE Lighting All India Trade Partner Meet 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Over 200 channel partners from across the country attended the meet; The brand aims to win the market with its signature productsNew Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)OPPLE Lighting, one of the worlds leading LED lighting brand, organized the 2019 edition of All India Trade Partner Meet. This gala event was their fourth edition to recognize and felicitate the work done by the brands channel partners. OPPLE also presented a preview of its extensive range of lighting fixtures; from smart lighting to eco-friendly and flicker-free LEDs in both consumer and professional sector to the guests. The All India Trade Partner Meet 2019 was a 2-day gala event, where more than 200 channel partners of the brand came to Gurugram from across the country to attend the event. The brand felicitated its top channel partners with 14 different awards, including, All India Champion of Champion, All India Best Distributor and All India Super Stockiest 2018 for their work in the previous year. Qi Xiaoming, R&D Head of OPPLE China shared insights over the brands growth in India in 2018 and discussed over the business goals and plans for 2019. During the first day of the meet, the channel partners were taken on a trip to the Kingdom of Dreams for recreational activities, followed by the award ceremony. During the second day of the event, OPPLE presented its new products and educated the partners about their features. Talking about the meet, Rambo Zhang, OPPLE India Head said, "Our 2019 strategy is to improve the working system with our partners. We are working to develop a system which will be connected to the SAP system, where our dealers can place orders and keep a tap on recent happenings. Additionally, we will be organizing training & practice programs to restyle the partners into professionals who will be trained to service their customers and create solutions way before we come in. Our plan is to make OPPLE world's number one consumer lighting company. We will never compromise on the quality while delivering innovative products to ensure the safety of the environment and adding value to the industry. We are aiming to empower our channel partners with more opportunities to grow with us and grow a stronger customer base across the country. This event is our token of gratitude for the exemplary work done by our channel partners. With this get-together, we believe that all our partners will work in tandem with the companys goals, as they have been doing in the previous years, he further added. The brand completed its 2018 targets by 100% and aims to raise the bar by further 80% expansion of the company in the year 2019. OPPLE prepares itself to work in tandem with the Indian Governments 'Make in India mission to produce lighting products completely in the country itself. For Hindi press release, please click here.Image 1: L to R: Rambo Zhang and Qi Xiaoming - All India Trade Partner Meet 2019Image 2: Top Channel Partners - All India Trade Partner Meet 2019