Oppn alliance leaders are 'dealers' facing graft cases: BJP

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP Sunday alleged the leaders who attended the mega opposition rally in Kolkata were "dealers" facing corruption cases and all of them aspired to become the prime minister.In a scathing attack on the proposed grand alliance, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described it as a brigade promoting corruption, dynasty, appeasement and casteism.It is not about 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) and they have made a mockery of the Prime Minister's chair as they all want to sit on it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's rally on Saturday, Patra said the battle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had begun.The irony is, the battle is between confusion and clarity. The BJP has both leadership as well as achievements to showcase while the so called opposition alliance has nothing but a dais of confusion from the rooftop of which they are shouting, he said.The opposition did not have any leader or any policy, he said, adding already the 'Mahagatbandhan' has failed in Telangana, where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Congress came together for the December 7, 2018 assembly polls and lost.He claimed that the people will not accept the 'Mahagatbandhan'.On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, women, youth and Dalits as part of the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mission, he said. "The 2019 Lok Sabha polls is between 'The Leader vs The Dealers'. Modi is the leader of the country who wants to take the country forward... we have the leader at one end we have the dealers at the other end," he said."The dealers have been dealing with various corruption cases. We saw assembly of corrupt of the country yesterday," Patra added. The BJP leader further said the speed and the scale of development work under Modi was "phenomenal" and the country was marching ahead in terms of economic prosperity.Be it Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati or the Congress leaders, they all were facing different corruption cases and were trying to save themselves through the alliance, Patra said.The BJP leader claimed that corruption had reached its expiry date under the Modi government and therefore, the opposition leaders were crying foul.He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying five years ago he used to call Congress, SP, BSP and RJD leaders thieves but had now joined them.Targeting Banerjee, Patra alleged political murders were taking place under the TMC rule in West Bengal and the opposition led by Banerjee was talking about saving democracy at the rally.He claimed that since the Congress had come to power in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders were being murdered.Patra also targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly "dividing the country" and indulging in "politics of religion".Owaisi has to stop dividing the country in the name of religion. His party, despite having a single MP, claims that the voice of democracy is being muzzled but he keeps on using foul language against the PM and the BJP, Patra said. On the quota for economically backward classes, he said that like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, all states should implement the 10 per cent reservation in state government jobs and education for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category. PTI VVK VS RHL