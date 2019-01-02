Oppn boycotts governor's address, stages walkout in TN House

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) The DMK and its allies the Congress and a lone IUML member Wednesday boycotted the customary address of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the opening day of the first Assembly session of the year by staging a walkout. As the governor began his address saying 'Vanakkam' and gave a message to the members of the House stressing on 'simple living,' Stalin stood up trying to say something. Though Purohit urged Stalin to resume his seat, saying "with folded hands I request you," the Leader of Opposition continued to speak on issues like the circumstances surrounding the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa which could not be heard properly. The governor after telling Stalin that he and the other members could discuss issues later, continued with his address to the House. A smiling Stalin led the walkout of his party members and those from the Congress and the IUML. PTI VGN SA SS SNESNE