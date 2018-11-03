Oppn demands probe into nepotism charge against minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) The Opposition Congress in Kerala Saturday demanded a probe into the nepotism charge against Minister for Local Administration, K T Jaleel.The Muslim Youth League alleged Friday that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.Adeeb was serving as manager of a private bank when the appointment was made."The allegation that the minister's cousin was appointed in the corporation after making changes in the education qualification required for the post, is serious."Jaleel's Facebook post saying his cousin was forced to take up the post as no one with the requisite qualification turned up creates doubts," Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Saturday.He said the Facebook post of Jaleel, justifying the appointment, amounts to confession.However, Jaleel dismissed the charge as baseless."It was to appoint a person from a reputed financial institution. The corporation advertised for the post with MBA or B.Tech with PGDBA/CS/CA/ICWAI and three years' experience as the criteria. Seven people had applied for the post out of which three appeared for interview."And those three did not have the requisite qualification," Jaleel said clarifying his stand in a Facebook post.Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran warned the government of legal consequences if a probe was not initiated into the matter."The eligibility criteria was changed without even intimating the board of directors of the corporation in order to recruit his relative," Ramachandran alleged.He also alleged that relatives of any CPI(M) leader can get plum posts in this government.Jaleel is the second minister of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government being caught in the nepotism row.In October 2016, just five months after coming to power, then Industries minister E P Jayarajan had to resign on a similar charge.However, Jayarajan was reinstated as a minister in August this year. PTI RRT UD APR APR ABHABH