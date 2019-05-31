Oppn leaders from TMC, CPI, CPI(M) give a miss to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, May 30(PTI) Opposition leaders from the TMC, CPI and CPI(M) gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan a miss on Thursday.Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said that she will not attend the ceremony, citing 'untrue" claims by BJP that 54 of the party workers were murdered in political violence in Bengal.Banerjee had on Tuesday confirmed her presence at the ceremony.Left leaders said they had received invitations but decided to skip the event."We have decided not to attend. We had received the invitations, but we skipped it," CPI leader D Raja told PTI.A close aid of CPI(M) general Secretary Sitaram Yechury confirmed that no one from the party attended the ceremony.Key leaders of the opposition who were present at the event were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav also attended the event. PTI ASG ANBANB