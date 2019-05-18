Oppn leaders step up talks to form coalition, TDP chief Naidu meets Rahul, Pawar

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A day before the last phase of polling, leaders of opposition parties have stepped up efforts to cobble up a coalition for formation of the next government, with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meeting Congress and CPI leaders here.Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and discussed with him the possibilities of all opposition parties uniting and forging a joint opposition alliance.The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also met CPI leader G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja over breakfast, asking them to "come together".Naidu also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.The TDP chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.Sources said he is also likely to meet BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow in the evening."Naidu reportedly told all the leaders that we all should come together and put our act together", in forming the next government by keeping the BJP out, a source said.Sources said Naidu also told Gandhi to have a strategy ready in case the NDA falls short of the majority mark and still stakes claim to form the government.Naidu's TDP had been a part of the NDA and had quit the alliance a few months ago.On Friday, Naidu had said that not only the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.Opposition parties are pitching for a joint anti-BJP front to steer the next government.Hectic deliberations between various opposition leaders are likely to stepped up before the Lok Sabha results are announced on May 23. PTI SKC LUX ANBANBANB