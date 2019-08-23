Oppn leaders to visit J-K on Saturday, Rahul likely to join

(Eds: Adding TMC's tweet) New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A delegation of opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people and assess situation in the Kashmir Valley where restrictions are in place after the Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK. The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them.CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from Delhi airport."Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi @DinTri to visit Srinagar on Saturday along with other Opposition leaders. They will see the situation in the valley after abrogation of Article 370," the TMC tweeted.Senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the issue within the party.The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter.So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest. Congress MP Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu. Earlier, Raja was also stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back.Rahul Gandhi had recently asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come to the state and meet people without any conditions. PTI SKC ASG DPB