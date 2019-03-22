Oppn natural habitat of terror apologists, insults forces: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a fresh offensive on rival parties over the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent IAF strike inside Pakistan, terming the Opposition "the natural habitat of terror apologists" and accusing them of "insulting" armed forces.Using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, Modi attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress' overseas affairs, for reportedly saying that post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes, but "according to me that's not how you deal with world.""Loyal courtier of Congress royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!," Moid said."Opposition insults our forces time and again. I appeal to my fellow Indians- question Opposition leaders on their statements. Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics. India stands firmly with our forces," he added, using the hashtag.In another tweet, the Prime Minister slammed Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, who alleged the Pulwama attack was a "conspiracy" to garner votes."This was a conspiracy...But, when there will be a change of government, investigations will be done and prominent people will come under the scanner, who had pushed our youth to death to garner votes," he alleged Thursday speaking at a programme at Saifai. PM Modi termed the statement reprehensible."Opposition is the natural habitat of terror apologists and questioners of our armed forces. This reprehensible statement by a senior leader like Ram Gopal Ji insults all those who have given their lives in protecting Kashmir. It humiliates the families of our martyrs," he said.The PM in his tweets tagged the reported statements of Yadav and Pitroda. PTI NAB TIRTIR