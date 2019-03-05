Oppn needs to switch tracks to stop Modi 'politicise' Pulwama, Balakot, says Omar

Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) NC leader Omar Abdullah said Tuesday the opposition parties need to switch strategies by focussing on issues such as rural distress and unemployment in order to deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi the space to "politicise" the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strike.The Indian air strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 came days after the suicide bombing in Pulwama, claimed by the JeM, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed."The opposition parties need to switch tracks & deny the PM the space to politicise the recent terror attack/air strikes. The way to do it is to keep the messaging focused on the economy, rural distress, unemployment, agriculture & all the other things BJP doesn't want discussed," Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said every time opposition brought up the Pulwama terror attack or Balakot, they give an "opportunity" to the Prime Minister and the BJP to play to their strengths."Every time we talk about Pulwama or Balakote we leave the door wide open for the PM & the BJP to play to their strengths in front of their home audience. Logic would dictate we switch strategies. Make them play to our strengths now," the National Conference (NC) vice-president said. PTI MIJ CK