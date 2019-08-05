Oppn parties meet to discuss security situation in J&K

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Leaders of opposition parties will raise the issue of the security situation in Kashmir in both Houses of Parliament and demand answers from the government, sources said. A meeting of various opposition parties took place on Monday. It came at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state.Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state. A view emerged in the opposition meet that in case the government takes any drastic measures in the Cabinet meet they will seek the intervention of the president. A decision on this will be taken after Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement in Parliament, the sources said. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them, they said. Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting. PDP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir also protested on the issue in Parliament complex.Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile Internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night. PTI SKC ASG AAR