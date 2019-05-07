Oppn raising doubts on EVMs as they know their fate: BJP

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday likened the opposition's stand over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) to an army's surrender during battle, saying it is looking for a scapegoat for its likely defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's swipe at the opposition came after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of 21 opposition leaders to review its earlier order and that VVPAT slips should be matched with at least 25 per cent of EVMs. Some opposition leaders, who have cast doubts over the use of EVM, said they will continue with their fight."The EVM gang has surrendered as they know their fate. They are looking to blame EVMs for their loss when votes are counted on May 23," Naqvi told reporters outside the Election Commission (EC) here.The opposition's stand is like an army which has surrendered during a war, he said.A BJP delegation, which included its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav besides Naqvi, also submitted a memorandum to the EC.The BJP has complained against Congress president Rahul Gandhi 11 times over a number of issues, including his terming BJP chief Amit Shah a "murder accused" and calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "chor" (thief), but the election watchdog has not taken any action against him, Naqvi said.It is unfortunate that the EC has not acted against Gandhi, he said.Naqvi said the BJP also complained against the West Bengal government's attempts to hamper Modi's public rallies in the state. PTI KR KR ANBANB