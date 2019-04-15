Oppn trying to stop me, Manoj Tiwari from attending event on minorities: Ilmi

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi Monday alleged the opposition parties were trying to stop her and Manoj Tiwari from attending a programme to be held at India Islamic Centre on April 17.She said a complaint was sent to the Election Commission to stop her and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari from attending the event sponsored by a public sector bank and the National Stock Exchange on financial literacy among minorities.Ilmi asserted that she would attend the programme along with Tiwari despite the "conspiracy" of the opposition parties. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD