Oppn's agenda is to remove me from power, promote dynastic politics: PM

(Eds: Updates with more quotes of PM) Saharanpur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday slammed the opposition parties alleging their only agenda was to dislodge him from power and promote dynastic politics.Addressing a rally in western Uttar Pradesh which goes to polls in the first phase on April 11, he targeted the Congress accusing it of being against the welfare of the backward classes and termed its poll manifesto a "dhakosla patra (sham document)"."The opposition's only agenda is 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi). Their only intention is to promote 'vansvaad' (dynastic politics)," he said.The prime minister also accused RLD chief Ajit Singh of "forgetting" the atrocities against people and not "raising his voice for self-interest".The Rashtriya Lok Dal is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh.Modi charged the opposition parties with spreading canard in Saharanpur, Kairna, Muzaffarnagar and the entire western Uttar Pradesh that Saharanpur was their "new laboratory"."But remember, when there was 'mahamilawat', the government at the Centre and then SP government in Uttar Pradesh did an experiment in Muzaffarnagar also," he said."Saharanpur is going to reject vote-bank politics of the SP, BSP and the Congress. People here trust the BJP," Modi claimed.Striking an emotional chord with the people of this region, Modi said, "Yogi government is taking caring of pending sugarcane dues and trying to ensure that in the future it did not happen."Raking up the triple talaq issue, the PM said, "My government tried to save Muslim women from triple talaq and make their lives safe, but the Congress and its allies do not want it done. "I want to tell Muslim daughters that in the SP, BSP and the Congress rule, exploitation of Muslim women will continue. They will not allow law against triple talaq and will not let the ordinance we bought to pass," Modi said."They (opposition) give threat of 'boti-boti' (cut into pieces) and we talk of honour of 'beti-beti' (daughter)," he said.He was reminding people of Congress candidate Imran Masood's "boti-boti" remark in 2014 against him."Here those who talk of 'boti-boti' are close to 'shehzade' (Rahul Gandhi), but we talk of security and honours of 'beti-beti' (daughters)," he said.The prime minister also said, "The Congress' policy is to honour 'tukde-tukde' gang. The party favours talk with those who patronise terrorists. Special power of security forces will be withdrawn. The Congress wants to put the country at stake for votes, but people will thwart their designs."Modi said the opposition parties also use a term "chowkidar (watchman) of toilet"."This is also an honour for me," he remarked.Accusing the Congress of being against the welfare of the backward communities, Modi claimed that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was against the Mandal commission recommendations."When I washed the feet of cleaners at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, 'behenji' (Mayawati) had all the time to make fun of me, but when the Congress humiliated the cleaners, she did not even release a statement," Modi added. Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in all the seven phases until May 19. Results will be declared on May 23. PTI ABN SMI KJ