OPPO A7 a Smartphone That Redefines High-end Design, Now in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- OPPO's first A series that sports a unique Waterdrop screen along with 3D artistic texture on the back cover - Available on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM mall with easy EMIs OPPO the Selfie Expert today unveiled its latest mid segment smartphone - the OPPO A7. The A series has been among OPPO's best-selling smartphones since its launch in India. The A3s created headlines with its huge battery while the A5 introduced more fashionable features with its diamond-shaped texture. The new OPPO A7 comes with two interesting features that customers value most - a 13+2MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front camera packed with a 4230mAh battery. The OPPO A7 also introduces something entirely new to the A series; a unique Waterdrop screen along with 3D artistic texture on the back cover. OPPO A7 will come in two beautiful color options Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue.Waterdrop Screen - a gift from nature OPPO has always believed a smartphone is not just a tool for communication, but more importantly, a piece of art. The screen occupies almost all of the OPPO A7's display except for a small droplet which is why it is called a 'Waterdrop Screen', inspired by a water drop that is about to fall. Natural and less obtrusive, the Waterdrop Screen has been widely accepted as the most beautiful notch type smartphone in the market.The tiny water drop contains a 16MP front camera and sensors that makes OPPO A7 the phone with the highest screen to body ratio of the OPPO A series. With the 6.2-inch HD+ Incell Screen, the screen to body ratio of OPPO A7 is 88.4%, providing a more immersive user experience no matter if one is playing games or watching videos. The OPPO A7 also applies Corning Gorilla Glass, providing greater resistance to scratches.Premium design - aesthetic at every angle The OPPO A7 is designed to be a piece of art and designers considered every detail including materials, crafts, textures, and even the colors on the back cover.The OPPO A7 is thin, light and comfortable because of its 3D thermally bent sheet which is modified to perfection. With the glass-like cover; the consumers would be able to feel the fine and smooth texture with the Grain pattern. Another carefully crafted detail is the middle frame; frosted and in contrast to the grain texture of the back cover, it makes the OPPO A7 look even more graceful. To showcase a high-end and fashionable look, OPPO selected two colors, Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue to create a color solution that subtly shifts depending on the light. With these beautiful designs and colors, OPPO's key focus lies on the smartphone aesthetics.Clearer shooting on both front and rear camera No matter how products change, OPPO always keeps bringing the best shooting experiences for its customers. The OPPO A7 is equipped with 13+2MP dual rear camera. The front camera is enhanced to 16MP with F2.0 aperture, which gives an outstanding selfie experience. Moreover, OPPO A7 has a wide-angle front camera, which can contain more scenes when taking photos, especially when taking group photos in a narrow space. AR Stickers is another new feature of OPPO A7 that allows more personalization, adding to the fun of exchanging pictures.At OPPO, image engineers test shooting activities in various locations, under different light conditions to achieve outstanding portraits and selfies. OPPO engineers also consult popular professionals including professional photographers and makeup artists from their experiences and skills.Powerful battery- 4230mAh To provide a better user experience, the OPPO A7 comes with a 4230mAh battery, which frees one from the concern of battery draining during the day. Adding to that, the thoughtful AI battery management freezes inactive apps and reduces excess caching to save more power.ColorOS 5.2- Smart and Efficient assistant Based on Android 8.1, OPPO brings the ColorOS 5.2 Operating System to a new level with an overall smarter interactive experience for users.Through the powerful 'Smart Bar', the OPPO A7 not only supports horizontal 'screen multitasking' but also supports vertical screen multitasking. The Smart Bar can be triggered by sliding at both sides. In addition to the existing functions of full screen multitasking, Smart Bar also supports quick file sharing, screen recording, screenshots, and many other shortcuts.Pricing and availability Available at a price of INR 16,990 the OPPO A7 will be the first ever phone to have a water drop screen in the A series and can be purchased with easy EMIs of INR 1,416 per month. The phone will be available on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM Mall. PayTM Mall is offering a Rs. 1,500 cashback voucher. Apart from this, customers can get a 5% cashback using an HDFC debit or credit card and with Paper Finance EMI 0-down payment option. Jio is giving free 3.2 TB data and additional benefits of upto RS. 4,900.About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. OPPO's business has covered 30 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to younger people around the world. More recently with the launch of Find X in 2018, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. Source: OPPO PWRPWR