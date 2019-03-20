OPPO Adds a Colorful Spring This Holi, Offers OPPO A5 and OPPO A7 at an Irresistible Price

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --OPPO A5 available at a discounted price of INR 11,990 OPPO A7 4GB variant available at an irresistible price of INR 15,990 OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand today extended more reasons to celebrate the festival of Holi this year by announcing a discount on two of its bestseller smartphones - OPPO A7 and OPPO A5. Launched last year, both the smartphones were acclaimed for its exceptional features and high-end design. Starting 20th March, customers can purchase OPPO A7 4GB variant at an attractive price point of INR 15,990 and OPPO A5 at an irresistible price of INR 11,990 on Flipkart, Amazon, PayTM, Snapdeal, TataCliq and at all OPPO mobile stores.Launched with a new dimension to the A series; the OPPO A7 comes with a unique Waterdrop screen along with 3D artistic texture on the back cover in two beautiful color options Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue. Equipped with 13+2MP dual rear camera and an enhanced 16MP front camera with F2.0 aperture, the OPPO A7 is built to enhance an outstanding selfie experience for its customers. Built with advanced features like dual camera, super full screen and extensive battery, the OPPO A5 has been designed to enable consumers to capture every moment perfectly.About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. More than 200 million consumers are using OPPO smartphones. OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions, with over 400,000 stores and has 4 research centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO. Source: OPPO PWRPWR