OPPO Adds to Festive Cheer With Big Diwali, Big Offer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Announces Complete Damage Protection offer for 180 days on the recently launched Reno2 series; offer valid till Oct 31st Offers One-Time Screen Replacement for six months on the recently launched A9 2020; offer valid till Oct 31stNEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival season is here and so is the season of offers. Acknowledging the love and trust of consumers, OPPO has announced attractive offers on popular smartphones giving them more reasons to celebrate this festive season. These offers includes a never-before Complete Damage Protection on the recently launched Reno2 series and One-Time Screen Replacement for A9 2020.Customer purchasing the Reno2 series from their retail stores can avail 10% cashback on HDFC debit/credit cards EMI transactions, and Consumer Loans and for A series 2020, there is a 5% cashback on HDFC cards EMI transactions and Consumer Loans.Other exciting offers on the two series include zero down payment option from Bajaj Finserv and EMI options from IDFC First Bank, Home Credit & HDB Financial Services.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India, said, "Our constant focus on consumer-centric innovations, providing superior products and services to consumers have made OPPO a household brand. We have announced 'Big Diwali, Big Offer', which not only includes 'Complete Damage Protection' and 'One-Time Screen Replacement but also, Cashback and Zero Down Payment', showcasing our appreciation to the consumers for their love & trust. OPPO has always believed in creating value for consumers through providing best-in-class service and the latest offer bears testimony to OPPO's commitment to consumer delight."To further fuel the festive cheer, OPPO is giving offers on its most popular smartphones across leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Consumers can now get the OPPO A5s, OPPO Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, OPPO A9, OPPO K3 and the recently launched OPPO Reno2 series as well as OPPO A series 2020 at No Cost EMI.During this festive season, exciting additional exchange offers of up to INR. 7,000 will be available on the new OPPO Reno2 series, A 2020 series as well as the OPPO Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. In addition, there is INR. 1,000 flat discount on OPPO K3 and OPPO A3s while OPPO K1 gets a discount of INR. 4,000. Along with these offers, consumer can get extra 10% instant discount on SBI on Amazon. While on Flipkart, a 10% instant discount is available for ICICI credit card users and Axis bank credit and debit cards users.The cashback offers for A5 2020, A9 2020 and Reno2 series are valid till 31st October*. No Cost EMI options and exchange offers are also available on select products till October 31st, 2019* . *Terms and conditions apply.