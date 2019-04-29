OPPO Announces Exclusive F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition in Cooperation With Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --OPPO officially announced a cooperation with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame to launch the brand new F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone in support of the film. This latest co-branded product brings a brand-new experience to not only OPPO users but also Marvel Studios fans around the world. Officially launched on 26th April in India, this exclusive smartphone will be priced at around INR 27,990 and will be the exclusive smartphone partner in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, and India.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878582/OPPO_Avengers_Endgame.jpg )As is well-known, there are many young fans who look up to the strong, iconic and powerful Avengers. And OPPO wants to team up with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame to reach these young fans everywhere! To build an international brand and better communicate with young people worldwide, OPPO has developed partnerships and initiatives related to popular culture and the arts. Through this cooperation with the film, OPPO will connect with fans around the world based on their common love for Marvel's Avengers.With the launch of F11 Pro, OPPO has also become more than a Selfie Expert, transforming the smartphone to an All-Purpose Portrait Master with a fully upgraded user experience. The OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is definitely one to look forward to!The smartphone takes the theme further with it's one of a kind design, and it is named Space Blue. With the blue background covered with an intricate hexagonal pattern, the back-cover features OPPO signature gradient effects: the color of finish changes dynamically in different light, from steel blue in the middle to midnight blue on both sides, as if in a dynamic, mysterious universe. The bold red Avengers "A" collides with the blue background to form the classic red-blue color-blocking and also echoes the red switch button on the side. This splendid cut logo on the back and the complete logo above the cameras also form a complete aesthetic echo, full of advanced sensibilities while also highlighting the Avengers logo.Turn over the smartphone, then you will find the breath-taking panoramic screen. And turn it on, light up the screen and the well-designed wallpaper will attract your attention, as the magnificent Avengers logo shines brightly.Furthermore, to provide protection, each smartphone is specially equipped with a Captain America-themed Case, which has not only a comfortable hand-held feeling but also extra protection and durability. The central-located finger ring, inspired by Captain America's iconic shield, is both beautiful and functional, freeing your hands when you're watching a video and preventing a slip or drop when you're holding it.The package for this OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is also meticulously designed and exquisitely crafted in a premium black color. The black thermo printed Avengers logo is very striking and creates ensembles with endless heroic power. Moreover, each box comes with a stamped collector's badge on the Collection Certificate, a wonderful gift for collectors and enthusiasts.In addition to the customization of the above design, this OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is powerful like a Super Hero. First of all, Captain America's iconic features are the main inspirations for the design. And as Iron Man can fly in a high-tech armor, this smartphone also has a high-end rising camera. Thor is the God of Thunder, while the VOOC flash charge 3.0 within the phone brings lightning-like charging speed. Hulk has a powerful build, and our smartphone has huge storage, up to 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The elite agent Black Widow is very agile and skillful, likewise the smartphone also runs very smoothly owing to Hyper Boost. Finally, Hawkeye is skilled in archery, while the F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition can also capture every detail by its 48MP dual rear cameras and take crisp clear pictures.All in all, the OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition's fantastic appearance and function can be considered to be the perfect companion for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame fans.We are, too, in awe of the Avengers' indomitable spirit of heroism. "Hold the Power", this exclusive smartphone aims to not only salute Super Heroes, but also acknowledge OPPO global users.In addition to the OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition smartphone, OPPO has also launched the OPPO F11 Pro with 6GB+128GB ROM which will be coming soon to the market.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology in 10 years. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find, R and F series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating new experiences and greater value for customers around the world.About Marvel Studios' Avengers: EndgameThe grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, "Avengers: Endgame."Kevin Feige produces "Avengers: Endgame," and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.