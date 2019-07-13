OPPO Breaks Ground on New Chang'an R&D Center to Accelerate Global Innovation Strategy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced at a ground-breaking ceremony that it will establish a new research and development center in China's Chang'an Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, as it accelerates its push to boost R&D capabilities. The new facilities, along with the company's existing R&D centers, will form a robust research engine that powers OPPO's continued innovation for the emerging era of intelligent connectivity.OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center, as one of Dongguan's major initiatives to drive the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is expected to house 5,000 R&D personnel upon completion.OPPO Vice President, Eric Zhu, shared that "We are very pleased to officially break ground on OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center. It will play a strategic role in OPPO's R&D endeavors, further enhancing the core technological capabilities of the company and accelerating the implementation of our R&D strategy and objectives.""The project will be built to the highest industrial standards and we will spare no effort in making the new R&D center a masterpiece initiative in the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, helping to bolster the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Zhu added.OPPO will spend RMB 10 billion (approx. US$1.46bil) on R&D this year. As a global R&D engine for the company, OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center will be responsible for the R&D, design and testing of a range of smart devices, including smartphones and IoT products. The R&D will support OPPO's mission of providing cutting-edge smart devices and services for the era of intelligent connectivity.As a leading technology company in the?Greater?Bay?Area of China, OPPO has been actively participating in the development of high-tech industrial clusters in the region. In February, OPPO announced the construction of an intelligent manufacturing hub in Dongguan Chang'an New District. Upon completion, the hub is slated to be used for the production and quality control of smart devices and peripheral products.OPPO's new Chang'an R&D center, designed by top global architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates in partnership with dozens of professional consultants, will cover an area of approximately 123.5 mu (roughly 82,000 square meters) and consist of 10 all-glass towers, including offices, a talent development center, an R&D center, a mobile internet research center and a testing center. Standing at 249.5 meters tall, the landmark office tower, once complete, will represent a spectacular fixture of Dongguan's skyline.For more information, please contact the OPPO International PR Team: press@oppo.comAbout OPPOOPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - 'Smiley Face' - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology, Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world. PWRPWR