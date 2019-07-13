OPPO Continues Its K Series Journey With the Launch of OPPO K3

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to strengthen its multi-channel distribution strategy in India, OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand successfully launched K series at the beginning of 2019 for online consumers. To further bolster the online portfolio, OPPO is now introducing a new K series device, OPPO K3.OPPO is widely recognized for its pioneering technology that helps enhance the smartphone experience for consumers. The brand offers technologically superior smartphones across various price segments in order to cater to a wide range of consumers. Whether it is offering a great selfie experience or introducing a motorised camera, OPPO puts the consumers' needs and experiences first. The OPPO K series is no different. The power packed devices are designed with excellence and competitive pricing. The innovative series is focused on delivering a memorable and delightful experience for its consumers. The OPPO K1 was the brand's first smartphone from the globally successful K series. It was the first online device that packed immense performance within a competitive price range and featured an in-display fingerprint scanner. Expanding its series of innovative products, OPPO will be unveiling it's all new K series smartphone - OPPO K3 which is driven by technology and 'designed to perform'. The brand will be partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon for the launch of this device. With features like 6.5" Panoramic AMOLED screen, rising camera, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, Snapdragon 710, the OPPO K3 is bound to win the hearts of the consumers.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. PWRPWR