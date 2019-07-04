OPPO Continues its Partnership With Tencent Games by Sponsoring the PUBG MOBILE India Tour

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, announced their continuing sponsorship of the Tencent PUBG MOBILE India Tour. The tournament will take place across India starting July 2019. The partnership will serve as an exemplary platform for OPPO to increase its brand recognition in India by highlighting its cutting-edge technology and bringing an immersive experience to players through the breakthrough product- OPPO F11 Pro. For the tournament, OPPO has sponsored a staggering prize-pool of INR 1.5 crores. As a brand focused on supporting youthful creativity and facilitating entertainment without boundaries, working with PUBG MOBILE is an ideal platform for OPPO to connect with the young generation. OPPO has always provided products with professional gaming optimization, which ultimately provides a better gaming experience to all the PUBG MOBILE players. Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India, President OPPO South Asia, said, "As the gaming trend is continuously increasing amongst the youth, OPPO's centre of attention is to meet the growing needs of the youth and provide them with gripping features that ensure a smooth gaming experience to enjoy games such as PUBG MOBILE. OPPO has been an advocate of youth participating in gaming through their partnerships with Tencent Games. The new OPPO F11 Pro's powerful hardware provides consumers with an immersive experience with upgraded graphics, better sound and an overall smooth performance. This partnership is another exciting chance for us to formulate a community of gamers who can have the best gaming experience." The OPPO F11 Pro encourages players to 'Be the Pro With The F11 Pro' as it is an ideal choice to experience the game to its fullest as it boasts several innovative technologies. Compared with traditional mobile phones, its 6.5-inch display screen and screen-to-body ratio of up to 90.9% delivers larger images and more visual space to live out eye-catching entertainment and gaming experiences. To elevate the experience further, VOOC 3.0 comes in handy for gamers to play for extended periods and the new Helio P70 in combination with Hyperboost optimises memory so that the game can make the most of the available amount of RAM. This improves loading speeds and touch sensitivity to win a chicken dinner. With a total cash pool of INR 1.5 Crore, the tournament promises a chance to walk away with INR 50,00,000 for the team ranking first, INR 20,00,00 for the team ranking second and INR 10,00,000 for third. Moreover, cash prizes will be awarded to all the teams who made it to the finale. Previously in January, OPPO joined hands with Tencent Games and PUBG MOBILE Corp to announce the launch of 'OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Series 2019' - the first ever open-to-all tournament in India for which the brand sponsored a staggering prize-pool of INR 1 crore. Along with the prize money, a lot of players won the latest OPPO smartphones. The OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour Mega Finals will take place as below: OPPO x PUBG MOBILE India Tour Mega FinalsEventDatesSunday Live20th OctoberStream Starts x20th OctoberGrand Finals Live Stream20th OctoberCountdown and Venue18th October - 20th October About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the MOBILE phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. PWRPWR