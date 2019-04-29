OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- The Limited Edition includes a Captain America inspired case for extra protection and durability, stand holder influenced by Captain America's iconic shield and a stamped collector's badge - Available on Amazon.in with an exchange offer of up to 2,000 and No Cost EMI up to 9 months on all major credit cards OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, today announced the first online sale of its recently launched OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers limited edition smartphone. Specially manufactured for Marvel frenzy fans, the limited-edition device will be available for purchase starting 1st May 2019, from 11.00 am onwards followed by the offline sale on 4th May 2019. Priced at 27,990, the limited edition OPPO F11 Pro is built with an intricate hexagonal pattern along with OPPO's signature gradient effects and a panoramic screen. Equipped with a Captain America-themed case for extra protection and durability, the device comes in Space Blue colour variant with a 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Commenting on the first sale of OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Mr. Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India, President OPPO South Asia said, "After launching the OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition in India we are really excited to announce the first sale of the special variant. With every new device in the market, we look forward to create an excellent smartphone experience for our consumers. We are pleased to be associated with Marvel Studios as this will help us engage with our consumers in a more exciting way. The Avengers franchise and its superheroes have won millions of hearts and this partnership brings alive a similar proposition of OPPO as one of the most loved smartphone brands in the country." Inspired by the Avenger's superheroes, OPPO F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition is packed with Super features. The super device sports a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera and comes with a dedicated Ultra night mode for low-light photography. It also comes with a 16MP rising front camera for flawless selfies.Owing to the innovative gradient effect, the device color changes dynamically in different light, from steel blue in the middle to midnight blue on both sides, as if in a dynamic, mysterious universe. The bold red Avengers 'A' coincides with the blue background to form the classic red-blue color-blocking and also echoes the red switch button on the side. The unique cut logo at the back and the entire logo above the cameras creates a tasteful look while focusing on the Avengers logo.Based on Android 9.0, OPPO brings the Color OS 6.0 operating System to create a smarter interactive experience for users. Built with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and supported by 4000 mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0, the device will soon be available in the Indian market. The smartphone is also equipped with 48MP+5MP dual rear camera and 16MP rising front camera to give its users the best photography experience.Product link - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07QR7B6PJAbout OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. More than 200 million consumers are using OPPO smartphones. OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions, with over 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO.Source: OPPO PWRPWR